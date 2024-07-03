Also read: Air India Express wants to double market share in five years

"Boeing 737 MAX-9, the flight variant involved in the door blowout incident is not currently in operation in India. The orders by Akasa and Air India Express comprise Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 and 737 MAX 10 models. However, due to scaling down of production as a fallout of the incident, coupled with a resumption in deliveries of new flight orders to China, this could end up creating a production bottleneck for Boeing and might delay the delivery targets set by Akasa and Air India Express. Boeing has restricted the production of 737 MAX to below 38 per month from 47 per month as targeted earlier from August this year," said Pragya Priyadarshini, vice-president at Primus Partners, a consulting firm.