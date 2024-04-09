Boeing delivers 29 airplanes in March; volume drops by half over increased audits, quality checks
Boeing's monthly output rate fell as low as single digits in late March, well below a Federal Aviation Administration-imposed cap of 38 jets a month.
Boeing said on Tuesday it had delivered 29 airplanes in March, down more than half from the 64 delivered in the same month a year ago, as 737 MAX production slipped on increased quality checks and audits by regulators.
