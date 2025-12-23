Boeing aims to increase production of narrow-body jets to 47 a month starting next year, from 42 currently, as it seeks to expedite deliveries to its Indian customers Air India and Akasa that have placed substantial orders with the US-based aircraft maker.
Boeing eyes higher output as Air India, Akasa await bulk jet deliveries
SummaryBoeing will boost narrow-body jet production to 47 a month starting next year. The move aims to enhance delivery efficiency and support the growth of Indian airlines facing supply chain challenges.
