Boeing eyes higher output as Air India, Akasa await bulk jet deliveries

Abhishek Law is a professional deadline whisperer, reporting on corporates and conglomerates covering sectors like aviation, PSUs, and the steel–metal–mining jungle. Trapped in a caffeine and Stockholm syndrome, he is often translating the corporate jargon into English, finding drama in a balance sheet and comedy in an earnings call. When not chasing stories, he’s arguing with commas or telling himself next week will be “chill.” It won’t.

