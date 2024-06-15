Boeing, FAA Face New Congressional Inquiry From Senator Grassley
US Senator Chuck Grassley announced Friday he’s launching a congressional inquiry into Boeing Co. and the Federal Aviation Administration, adding to the mounting scrutiny the regulator and embattled planemaker have faced since a panel blew off a 737 Max mid-flight earlier this year.
(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Chuck Grassley announced Friday he’s launching a congressional inquiry into Boeing Co. and the Federal Aviation Administration, adding to the mounting scrutiny the regulator and embattled planemaker have faced since a panel blew off a 737 Max mid-flight earlier this year.