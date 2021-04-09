Boeing flags possible production issue in some 737 MAX jets to customers

Boeing Co has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential production issue related to an electrical power system in certain 737 MAX jets prior to further operations, the U.S. planemaker said on Friday.

Boeing said it wants those customers to check and verify if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in some affected 737 MAX jets with specific tail numbers.

The planemaker has been wrestling with some production issues at its factories on top of a separate design problem that led to the grounding of all MAXs for 20 months.

The report of a production problem indicates it is not related to the wider safety grounding, which was lifted in November.

"We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions."

