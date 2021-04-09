Boeing flags possible production issue in some 737 MAX jets to customers

1 min read.Updated: 09 Apr 2021, 04:49 PM ISTReuters
Boeing said it wants those customers to check and verify if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in some affected 737 MAX jets with specific tail numbers
Boeing Co has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential production issue related to an electrical power system in certain 737 MAX jets prior to further operations, the U.S. planemaker said on Friday.
