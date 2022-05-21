Boeing gets boost with long-awaited 737 MAX deal from British Airways owner

The deal is also a show of support for the MAX 10 as it awaits signoff from the FAA. Boeing is working to secure approvals before the end of the year when new design rules come into force that could add years to the program’s development. The model is a critical piece in Boeing’s strategy to head-off market share gains made by Airbus for bigger narrowbodies with longer range. Airbus is currently dominating in that segment with its A321neo aircraft.