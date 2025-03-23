US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has laid off up to 180 employees from its engineering technology center in Bengaluru as part of a broader global workforce reduction, a source revealed. In India, Boeing employs approximately 7,000 people in India

Boeing is currently facing various challenges worldwide and stated that it would reduce its global workforce by about 10% last year.

However, there was no official statement from Boeing.

The source said strategic adjustments were made affecting limited positions while ensuring no adverse impact on customers or government operations.

While some roles have been removed, new positions have also been created, the source said and added that reductions in India have been more measured, with a clear focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.

Trump awards Boeing contract to build Air Force fighter jets Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump awarded Boeing on Friday the contract to build the U.S. Air Force's most sophisticated fighter jet yet, handing the company a much-needed win and boosting its shares.

The Next Generation Air Dominance program will replace Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor with a crewed aircraft built to enter combat alongside drones.

Trump, the 47th president, announced the new jet's name, the F-47.

"We've given an order for a lot. We can't tell you the price," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Boeing shares rose 5% after the U.S. company beat out Lockheed Martin for the deal. Lockheed's shares fell nearly 7%.

"Our allies are calling constantly," Trump added, saying foreign sales could be an option. "They want to buy them also."

For Boeing, the win marks a reversal of fortune for a company that has struggled on both the commercial and defense sides of its business. It is a major boost for its St. Louis, Missouri, fighter jet production business.