Boeing India, MIDHANI collaborate to create raw materials for aerospace parts

The government-run Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) and Boeing India have announced on Tuesday to work together to develop raw materials for aerospace parts and components in India.
Defence public sector enterprise called MIDHANI creates a variety of super alloys, steel components, and other materials for the military and other strategic industries.
According to Boeing India, developing a self-sufficient aerospace and defence industry in the nation depends on the availability of domestic special aerospace materials and alloys.
It claimed that the first step in securing the supply chain is making essential aerospace materials available, which is in line with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
Boeing India president Salil Gupte said, "Public sector units are an important part of Boeing's supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing's supply base and increase material sourcing options from India."
"This would be a key step in building our India supply chain -- from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product. It will further our commitment for bolstering India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem," he added.
Chairman and Managing Director of MIDHANI Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that the DPSU is enthusiastic about the possibility of collaborating with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry.
"This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India," he added.
According to Boeing India, the company has always supported the growth of India's domestic aerospace and defence industries and has over the years invested in partnerships with the Indian aerospace ecosystem in the areas of manufacturing, skill development, and R&D and technology.
"Boeing is working closely with its suppliers in India to support supply chain health, identify new ways to drive innovation and deliver greater value to its customers," it said.
