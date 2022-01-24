Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Reuters

Wisk was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page and is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset

PARIS : Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.

California-based Wisk, owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page and is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset.

