Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk
1 min read.04:50 PM ISTReuters
Wisk was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page and is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset
PARIS :
Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.
California-based Wisk, owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page and is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset.
