Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Boeing isn’t done stalling just yet
File Photo: Boeing’s greatest advantage over its European rival in civil aviation used to be the breadth of its catalog

Boeing isn’t done stalling just yet

3 min read . 04:46 PM IST Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal

Quality issues with the 787 and the delay of the 777X until 2023 highlight all the fixes the plane maker needs to make

Even with the 737 MAX crisis mostly out of the way, Boeing may struggle to gain altitude.

The troubled U.S. plane maker’s shares have fallen a lot since the onset of the pandemic, but hardly more than those of key rival Airbus. This suggests that investors don’t see Boeing’s disadvantage extending much beyond the grounding of the MAX, the impact of which was baked into its stock price before the outbreak. It is a risky assumption.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.