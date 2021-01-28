Boeing isn’t done stalling just yet

The troubled U.S. plane maker’s shares have fallen a lot since the onset of the pandemic, but hardly more than those of key rival Airbus. This suggests that investors don’t see Boeing’s disadvantage extending much beyond the grounding of the MAX, the impact of which was baked into its stock price before the outbreak. It is a risky assumption.

