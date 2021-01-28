Boeing isn’t done stalling just yet

Boeing isn’t done stalling just yet3 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Quality issues with the 787 and the delay of the 777X until 2023 highlight all the fixes the plane maker needs to make
Even with the 737 MAX crisis mostly out of the way, Boeing may struggle to gain altitude.
The troubled U.S. plane maker’s shares have fallen a lot since the onset of the pandemic, but hardly more than those of key rival Airbus. This suggests that investors don’t see Boeing’s disadvantage extending much beyond the grounding of the MAX, the impact of which was baked into its stock price before the outbreak. It is a risky assumption.
