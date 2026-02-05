Boeing layoffs: Planemaker to cut 300 jobs from defence division, to notify affected workers this week

Boeing layoffs: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is laying off 300 people from its defence division, according to a Bloomberg report quoting a person with the knowledge of the matter.

The concerned jobs that will be eliminated are in the supply chain section of the defence division, and workers who are terminated will be notified this week, the report said quoting the person.

“Boeing regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to our commitments to our customers and communities,” the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg, essentially confirming the development.

The job cuts will span across different sites in the United States, the news agency reported quoting the person familiar with the knowledge.

The company is working to assist the affected people by the Boeing layoffs, they said.

According to a Reuters report, the 300 people who will be laid off are non-union workers.

1,300 job openings at Boeing The planemaking company is still in hiring mode, with 1,300 job openings still in sight, the person who spoke to Bloomberg said.

Some of the laid-off workers could end up filling open jobs elsewhere in the company, the Reuters report said.

The total number of employees at Boeing stood at 1,82,000 at the end of 2025, rising by about 10,000 workers from a year earlier, according to federal filings.

Boeing has been hiring more workers as it integrates newly acquired Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, accelerates its commercial jet production and begins work on the stealthy F-47 fighter jet for the Pentagon.

300 jobs to be moved to South Carolina In a separate news, Boeing told employees last week that it plans to consolidate 787 engineering work in South Carolina as it ramps up production of its popular twin-aisle jet, the union representing its engineers said on Wednesday.

It would mean moving about 300 jobs from Washington state, where engineers are represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), to a non-union state, the union said.

Boeing's two contracts with about 16,000 SPEEA members in Washington expire in October.

Layoffs continue to rise The Boeing layoffs come at a time when tech giants like Amazon are slashing its workforce. Weeks earlier, the United Parcel Service also announced layoffs.

The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced major job cuts Wednesday, saying that "painful" restructuring was needed at the storied newspaper.

The Post, which gained legendary status when it helped bring down president Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal, will see "substantial" reductions in its newsroom, which until now had an estimated 800 journalists, Executive Editor Matt Murray said.