Boeing lays out plan to rebound from 737 MAX, other problems3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 05:35 PM IST
Aerospace company says it is focused on boosting jetliner production to pay down debt, with dividends or buybacks returning as soon as 2026
Aerospace company says it is focused on boosting jetliner production to pay down debt, with dividends or buybacks returning as soon as 2026
Boeing Co. executives on Wednesday said they planned to restore the plane maker’s financial strength over the next three years, after a string of losses in the wake of two 737 MAX crashes and other problems.