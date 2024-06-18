‘Boeing lost track of faulty parts’, whistleblower says as CEO admits culture 'far from perfect' ahead of Senate hearing
CEO David Calhoun is set to apologise for Boeing's culture. However, he will contest the allegation that the firm discriminated against the whistleblowers for highlighting safety concerns.
After a whistleblower alleged that Boeing mishandled and lost track of hundreds of faulty parts, some of which he said may have been installed on new 737 Max planes, the planemaker's CEO David Calhoun intends to acknowledge safety lapses and acknowledge cultural challenges in the US Senate hearing on Tuesday.