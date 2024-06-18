CEO David Calhoun is set to apologise for Boeing's culture. However, he will contest the allegation that the firm discriminated against the whistleblowers for highlighting safety concerns.

After a whistleblower alleged that Boeing mishandled and lost track of hundreds of faulty parts, some of which he said may have been installed on new 737 Max planes, the planemaker's CEO David Calhoun intends to acknowledge safety lapses and acknowledge cultural challenges in the US Senate hearing on Tuesday.

However, according to a CNN report, Calhoun will contest the allegation that the firm discriminated against the whistleblowers for highlighting safety concerns.

This comes after Boeing whistleblowers Joshua Dean and John Barnett suddenly passed away this year, sparking doubts about possible foul play.

On June 11, Boeing inspector Sam Mohawk had claimed that Boeing “intentionally hid" improperly stored non-conforming parts — including large components such as rudders and flaps — from the US Federal Aviation Administration ahead of an on-site inspection.

The CEO said that the company has heard the concerns "loud and clear" and acknowledged its gravity.

"Much has been said about Boeing's culture. We've heard those concerns loud and clear. Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress. We understand the gravity, and we are committed to moving forward," Calhoun is set to deliver these remarks at the Senate hearing, according to the prepared release issued by Boeing.

This marks the first occasion Calhoun will testify before Congress during his tumultuous tenure of over four years as the company's CEO. He will be accompanied by the chief engineer Howard McKenzie.

Boeing has been facing intense scrutiny with ongoing federal investigations and congressional hearings after the January 5 tragedy of an Alaska Air Boeing 737 Max flight, during which a door stopper was blown off.

The FAA has mandated Boeing to address its safety concerns prior to resuming standard manufacturing, posing challenges for airlines that are awaiting delivery of the jets they have purchased.

"Boeing's broken safety culture" will dominate the Senate's permanent subcommittee on investigations' hearing on Tuesday.

