Boeing may look for new CEO outside: A look at who could replace Dave Calhoun next year
Boeing's board seeks a new CEO to address the company's crises and rebuild trust and is considering external candidates like Larry Culp and Pat Shanahan. Initially a favourite, Stephanie Pope's promotion to head of the commercial airplanes division delays her potential CEO role.
Troubled American plane manufacturer Boeing's board is likely to choose a new CEO from outside its ranks as it navigates operational and legal challenges under 66-year-old Dave Calhoun, as per a Reuters report.