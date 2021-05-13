Boeing nears fix for 777 engine covers
- Plane maker is close to completing proposal to strengthen components as United looks to return jets to service after Colorado debris incident
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Boeing Co. is nearing a fix for engine covers like the one that broke apart on a United Airlines 777 jet over Colorado earlier this year, people briefed on the matter said.
The fix, expected to be completed as soon as early June, would strengthen the engine covers to prevent plane parts from detaching midair and striking the aircraft or falling to the ground below, these people said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!