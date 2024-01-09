Boeing orders scrutiny of all 737 Max planes in India after washer goes missing

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday found a missing part - a washer - on one aircraft of the Boeing 737 Max planes operated by Indian airlines during its inspection, American aerospace giant Boeing has ordered a global call to scrutinize all 737 Max airplanes within 24 hours for 'possible loose hardware'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the Indian Boeing 737MAX fleet of 40 airplanes consists of Akasa Air (22), SpiceJet (9), and Air India Express (9). In its inspection, DGCA found the missing washer in just one aircraft among the 40 inspected.

Rectification action as per recommendations of Boeing has been taken before the release of this aircraft, reported Hindustan Times, adding inspection on the remaining aircraft will be completed before release for service.

On Monday, the DGCA said that the inspection of operational Boeing 737-8 Max planes has been completed which was ordered as a precautionary measure in the wake of an incident involving an Akasa Airlines aircraft last week.

"These checks have been satisfactorily performed on the operational fleet of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft by Air India Express (4), SpiceJet (8), and Akasa (20). Akasa Air fleet includes one B737-8 200 aircraft with a mid-cabin door on which the operational check has also been completed satisfactorily," the DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA said that the checks of the wing emergency exits had been completed for 32 aircraft to ensure proper closing of all over wing emergency exits.

Also, Akasa Air released a statement on Monday, saying it has completed a thorough inspection of its entire fleet of in-service Boeing 737 Max aircraft, according to the guidelines issued by the aviation regulator.

"We can confirm that there are no adverse findings. We can also confirm that there was no disruption to our operations during this time," it said.

Similarly, both SpiceJet and Air India Express said they conducted a thorough inspection of their Boeing 737 Max fleet as per the directives.

Earlier on 6 January, after an incident involving Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft that resulted in an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug, and rapid decompression of the airplane, an inspection of the Boeing fleet was ordered as a precautionary measure.

With agency inputs.

