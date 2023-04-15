Boeing Pauses MAX Deliveries After Parts Problem
- Plane maker said a supplier used nonstandard process to install parts
Boeing Co. said it was pausing deliveries of some 737 MAX jets because of incorrectly installed parts, disrupting one of the plane maker’s best-selling business lines as it seeks to improve its finances.
Boeing said late Thursday that it was notified by a supplier of “a nonstandard manufacturing process" used to install two fittings at the rear of the plane, where the fuselage joins the tailfin.
Boeing said the problem would have a significant impact on near-term deliveries of the 737 MAX 7, the 737 MAX 8 and larger MAX 8-200 jets, as well as the P-8 military reconnaissance planes that are also based on the 737.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. said it was the supplier, and that it was working to develop a repair for the affected fuselages.
Shares in Boeing fell more than 7% in early trade on Friday. Shares in Spirit AeroSystems, which said it disclosed the production problem to Boeing earlier this week, fell by 20%.
Analysts estimated more than 80 jet deliveries could be pushed back this year of the 400 to 450 Boeing aimed to deliver to airlines, which have been enjoying a recovery in passenger traffic.
Boeing didn’t comment on the analysts’ estimates, citing its quiet period ahead of reporting quarterly earnings on April 26. The company didn’t disclose how many planes are affected or the cost and timing of rework and repairs.
The 737 problems follow temporary pauses in deliveries of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and 767 jets this year because of production and regulatory issues and an unexpected charge on its military tanker program.
Regulators have strict rules on parts installation, and Boeing said it was in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration over the 737 issue. The FAA said the problem wasn’t a flight safety issue that requires grounding of jets already in service. The planes will still need to be repaired.
Spirit AeroSystems said that it was working to develop a repair for the affected fuselages that affects planes produced as far back as 2019.
Ryanair Holdings PLC and Southwest Airlines Co. were among carriers that said they were assessing potential delivery delays.
J.P. Morgan analysts said in a research note Friday that the problem isn’t hard to fix, but will divert resources to working on already-made planes and away from new production “just when Boeing seemed poised to boost 737 production and exceed 2023 delivery guidance."
The potential hit from 737 delivery delays on Boeing’s free cash flow ranges from $650 million to $1.8 billion, depending on the repair cost and how many planes are affected, analysts at CreditSights estimated. Boeing this year has targeted $3 billion to $5 billion in free cash flow, or money left over after expenses and investment spending.
Spirit AeroSystems faces $70 million to $600 million in potential impact to its free cash flow, estimates CreditSights, a unit of Fitch Group Inc. Spirit had hoped to break even on free cash flow this year.
Boeing earlier this week said it delivered 52 MAX jets to 13 different customers in March. It was one of Boeing’s best performances since it resumed handing over the jets following its prolonged grounding, outpacing Airbus SE in total first-quarter deliveries.
