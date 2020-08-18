Home >Companies >News >Boeing plans deeper job cuts with new voluntary buyout offer

Boeing Co. is preparing to offer buyouts to its employees for a second time this year as the virus-stricken planemaker extends its workforce cuts beyond the original 10% target unveiled in April.

The so-called voluntary layoffs will be offered to staffers in the company’s commercial airplanes unit, services division and corporate operation, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said Monday in a message to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News. More details will be made available to workers beginning Aug. 24.

“I truly wish the current market demand could support the size of our workforce," Calhoun said. “Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth."

Boeing is rushing to shrink its workforce as jetliner sales dry up because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused an unprecedented collapse in air travel. The company is trying to conserve cash as the global aviation industry faces a slow and uncertain recovery.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Frankfurt: A Boeing 747 has taken off from the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Due to the coronavirus many airlines suffer from financial losses. AP/PTI(AP07-08-2020_000053B) (AP)

Some Boeing planes still use a floppy disc to transfer updates: Report

1 min read . 12 Aug 2020
India is one of 17 nations to select the Apache and has the most advanced variant, the AH-64E Apache that is also flown by the US and many other countries (Photo: @Boeing)

Boeing completes helicopter deliveries to IAF amid India, China border tension

3 min read . 10 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout