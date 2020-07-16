Boeing receives $916 mn deal to support International Space Station for 4 years

WASHINGTON : Boeing announced in a press release that it has won an almost one billion dollar contract to support the operations of the International Space Station (ISS) through to 2024.

"Boeing, NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) lead industry partner for the ISS since 1993, will continue supporting the celebrated orbiting laboratory through September of 2024 under a $916 million contract extension awarded today," the release said on Wednesday (July 15).

"Boeing, NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) lead industry partner for the ISS since 1993, will continue supporting the celebrated orbiting laboratory through September of 2024 under a $916 million contract extension awarded today," the release said on Wednesday (July 15).

Under the terms of the contract, Boeing will provide engineering support services, resources and personnel for activities aboard the ISS and manage many of the station's systems, the release said.

"Work will be done at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston; the John F. Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida; and Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as other locations around the world," the release added.

Congress, NASA and its international partners have agreed to extend ISS operations to at least 2024. Recent structural analysis shows that the spacecraft continues to be safe and mission-capable, according to the release.

