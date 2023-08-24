Boeing says deliveries of some 737 MAX planes to be delayed; Air India and Akasa Air may be impacted1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Boeing warns of delivery delays for 737 MAX jets due to fresh quality issue with improperly shaped holes in the aft pressure bulkhead.
US plane-maker Boeing has warned of delays in near-term delivery of 737 MAX jets due to a fresh quality issue. The development comes at a time when Air India and Akasa Air are both waiting for plane deliveries. The plane-maker said it was evaluating its annual 737 delivery target of 450 aircraft.