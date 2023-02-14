Boeing sees demand for 2,200 jets in India
The aircraft manufacturer also expects Indian airlines to add 7% more capacity in the first half of 2023, as compared to 2019.
NEW DELHI : As Air India placed a record order of about 540 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus on the same day, the American aircraft maker has estimated that India will require approximately 2,210 new planes over the next two decades, of which 1,983 units or 90% of deliveries will be for single-aisle jets, while 227 units or 10% of new aircraft deliveries will be for wide-body aeroplanes, Boeing India president Salil Gupte said in an interview.
