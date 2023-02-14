Boeing sees demand for 2,200 jets in India

Gupte said that while the growth in e-commerce in India is driving the expansion in narrow-body freighters over the near term, wide-body freighters will also come to India over a longer period of time for industry-driven cargo as this makes for a business case to non-aviation companies as well. For now, Boeing is also looking at creating an ecosystem with maintenance, repair, and operations, engineering, customer support and continues to evaluate the possibility of civil aviation manufacturing in India. “The business case for civil aviation final assembly is very different from the business case of defence ones. For civil aviation, the business case has to incorporate customer demand globally and in the region, the pricing which you negotiate with every airline customer separately. So, the pricing for planes for customers requires significant scale for final assembly, and that’s why we produce at such significant rates at our final assembly line in the US," he said.

