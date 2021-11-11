Any transaction would allow Boeing to establish itself firmly in a market dominated by Airbus aircraft. Market leader IndiGo is the world’s largest customer for the European planemaker’s best-selling jets with orders for more than 700 planes, while the Indian affiliates of Singapore Airlines Ltd. and AirAsia Group Bhd. all use Airbus A320 models. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd. is currently the only Indian customer for Boeing’s 737 Max jets, after Jet Airways India Ltd. collapsed due to debt issues in 2019.