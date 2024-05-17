Boeing shareholders re-elect CEO David Calhoun, approve $32.8 million compensation: Reports
The planemaker firm came under heavy criticism on 5 January 2024 after a door plug blew out on a 737 Max jetliner operated by Alaska Airlines.
Amid the planemaker's preparation to meet with the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over its quality-control problems, Boeing shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday re-elected CEO David Calhoun and approved his $32.8 million compensation, reported news agency AP on 17 May.