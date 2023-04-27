Boeing Sticks With Financial Outlook After Latest 737 MAX Problem
- Plane maker reported 28% jump in first-quarter revenue, smaller net loss
Boeing Co. said a new production problem expected to delay deliveries of its 737 jets to airlines this summer won’t disrupt the plane maker’s overall financial outlook for the year.
The Arlington, Va., aerospace company said Wednesday revenue rose 28% to $17.9 billion in the first quarter from the same period the previous year, beating analysts’ estimates.
Boeing’s quarterly loss narrowed to $425 million, or 69 cents a share, from $1.2 billion, or $2.06 a share, a year ago. Earnings were dragged down by a $245 million charge related to its military refueling tanker.
Boeing said it delivered 130 commercial aircraft in the quarter ended March 31 before the emergence this month of a supplier’s manufacturing 737 MAX slip-up. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase production to 38 of the jets a month later this year, up from the current rate of 31.
Boeing has said the new manufacturing problem, related to certain fittings at the rear of the planes’ fuselage, will delay a number of deliveries of 737s in coming months. Airline and airplane-leasing customers tend to pay most of planes’ purchase price at delivery.
For the entire year, Boeing has said it expects to report $3 billion to $5 billion in free cash flow, or money left over after expenses and investment spending. The company has said it plans to deliver 400-450 of its 737s for the year.
“We remain confident in the operational and financial goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term," Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a message to employees Wednesday.
Mr. Calhoun said Boeing continues to focus on stabilizing its operations while restoring the company’s financial strength. He has said the company maintains its long-term goal of achieving $10 billion in free cash flow by 2025 or 2026. The company reported $2.3 billion in free cash flow for 2022.
The effort is part of a longer-term plan to return to its level of profitability before two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. The accidents claimed 346 lives, led to a worldwide grounding of the jet and cost Boeing billions of dollars.