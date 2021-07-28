Boeing Co. reported its first quarterly profit in nearly two years and said it needs an order from China by mid-2022 to participate fully in a stronger-than-expected recovery in air travel.

The company also said it had shelved plans to shed another 10,000 workers by the end of the year as it continues to boost production of the 737 MAX jetliner and airlines seek more parts and services.

Boeing hasn’t secured a direct new jetliner order from China in almost four years, and has been pushing for improved trade relations with the U.S. Chief Executive David Calhoun said in a message to employees that Boeing’s payroll depends on the commercial market recovery, U.S.-China trade and the company’s own performance.

Boeing on Wednesday reported a profit of $567 million for the June quarter compared with a $2.4 billion loss in the same period a year ago. Sales rose 44% to $17 billion. Adjusted per-share earnings of 40 cents beat the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet for a loss of 83 cents.

Sales rose 44% to $17 billion as jetliner deliveries quadrupled from a year ago, including 47 of its MAX jets. It has delivered more than 130 new planes since the MAX was cleared to fly again in some countries starting late last year, and airlines have returned more than 190 once-grounded jets to service.

“We have to be ready for recovery," Mr. Calhoun said in an interview on CNBC. He said Boeing needs to resurrect orders from China by the middle of next year and that about 1 million jobs at the manufacturer and in its supply chain are at stake.

The company’s commercial airplanes unit reported an operating loss of $472 million in the quarter, but its defense business rebounded to earn $958 million and services generated $531 million.

The company burned through $705 million in cash during the quarter, far less than analysts expected as delivery payments combined with deposits from a slew of new jetliner sales. Boeing continues to expect passenger traffic to return to pre-pandemic 2019 levels in two to three years.

Boeing shares rose more than 5% in morning trading as the company avoided the type of charges on its commercial and defense programs that have dogged recent earnings reports.

The plane maker’s first profit since the third quarter of 2019 follows two all-consuming crises. Its MAX jets had been grounded for nearly two years following two fatal crashes that took 346 lives, and the pandemic had sapped demand for new airplanes as passengers stayed home and airlines retrenched. The company has also grappled with production-quality problems on its popular 787 Dreamliner

Global airline capacity remains 30% below pre-pandemic levels and industry executives expect it to take until 2024 to catch up, but pockets of domestic market strength in the U.S., China and Russia have helped speed a recovery.

U.S. aerospace companies last year announced plans to shed more than 100,000 jobs, including many of Boeing’s 12,000 suppliers. Boeing itself had planned to cut its own workforce by one-fifth to around 130,000 by the end of this year, but now plans to hold employment steady at around 140,000.

While the return of the MAX has bolstered sales and cash, Boeing has recently slowed Dreamliner production while it addresses a newly discovered quality issue with the planes. The company has delayed deliveries to fix defects that emerged about a year ago. It is awaiting regulatory approval for a plan to inspect newly produced aircraft. Mr. Calhoun said Boeing is focused on quality and stable operations, despite the near-term hit resulting from the Dreamliner delivery halt.

