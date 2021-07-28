Boeing swings to profit on defense and jet sales

The plane maker’s first profit since the third quarter of 2019 follows two all-consuming crises. Its MAX jets had been grounded for nearly two years following two fatal crashes that took 346 lives, and the pandemic had sapped demand for new airplanes as passengers stayed home and airlines retrenched. The company has also grappled with production-quality problems on its popular 787 Dreamliner

