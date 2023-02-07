Boeing to cut 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance, HR; outsource many to TCS - All you need to know
Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs
Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the U.S. planemaker confirmed Monday.
