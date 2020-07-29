Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Boeing to cut 787/777 production as COVID-19 hammers sales
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane

Boeing to cut 787/777 production as COVID-19 hammers sales

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST Reuters

  • Due to slump in sales of various aircraft of Boeing because of Covid-19 pandemic, aircraft manufacturer will going to curtail the production for finite time
  • The company in second quarter has bore the loss of $2.40 billion while its shares have fell to $11.81 billion

Boeing said on Wednesday it would cut production of its marquee 787 and 777 jet programs and delay ramp up plans on the 737 MAX, as quarterly sales tumbled 25% due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing said on Wednesday it would cut production of its marquee 787 and 777 jet programs and delay ramp up plans on the 737 MAX, as quarterly sales tumbled 25% due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss narrowed to $2.40 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.94 billion a year earlier, when the company reported a record loss on charges related to the 737 MAX grounding.

Net loss narrowed to $2.40 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.94 billion a year earlier, when the company reported a record loss on charges related to the 737 MAX grounding.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company said sales fell to $11.81 billion from $15.75 billion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated