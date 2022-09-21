Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Boeing to cut about 150 finance jobs in the US

Boeing to cut about 150 finance jobs in the US

REUTERS
1 min read . 06:18 PM ISTANDREW TANGEL, The Wall Street Journal

  • Aerospace company’s overall workforce has grown by about 10,000 employees this year

Boeing Co. said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure.

The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development.

Some of the U.S. finance positions to be eliminated this year would be relocated to India, people familiar with the matter said. They said the company may make additional, similar job cuts in coming months.

Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide. On Tuesday, the company said it has increased its workforce by 10,000 this year—part of a plan to “drive stability in production and invest in engineering and innovation."

Boeing has faced various engineering and production problems in recent years. After its 737 MAX was grounded for nearly two years following a pair of fatal accidents, factory defects and regulatory snags prevented it from delivering its 787 Dreamliner for more than a year. Executives have said the company is in the midst of a turnaround and is on track to generate cash this year.

A Boeing spokesman said the U.S. job reductions weren’t related to a previously announced move of the company’s headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Va.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

