The announcement is set to coincide with a meeting between Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 31, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the plans. The potential multibillion-dollar deal would help showcase trade relations between the two nations and could be unveiled at the White House, though the location is still being finalized, the people said.