Boeing to pause some 737 Max deliveries over quality issue

Boeing Co. is pausing deliveries of some 737 Max models after learning of a manufacturing issue that doesn’t affect the safety of planes in the air, the company said Thursday.

The planemaker said it was notified of the issue the day before by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which assembles most of the 737’s aluminum frame. The problem involves two fittings that attach the jet’s vertical tail to the rear end of its fuselage and affects a portion of the 737 jets built since 2019, including much of the Max version.

The problem will likely impact a significant number of undelivered aircraft as well as those stored at Boeing, according to the company. Boeing said it expects deliveries to decline in the near-term as it inspects affected aircraft.

Shares fell more than 3% in late trading, after closing 0.6% to $213.59 a share Thursday in New York. Spirit AeroSystems dropped more than 4%.

The disruption is a setback for Boeing just as it was regaining its footing following years of turmoil caused by the pandemic and a global grounding of the Max. The planemaker had been briefing customers on plans to increase production rates of the Max, Bloomberg reported last week. Days later, Boeing reported a surge in quarterly deliveries that outpaced rival Airbus SE for the first time in about five years.