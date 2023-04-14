Boeing to pause some 737 Max deliveries over quality issue

Boeing to pause some 737 Max deliveries over quality issue1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:00 AM IST
The problem involves two fittings that attach the jet’s vertical tail to the rear end of its fuselage and affects a portion of the 737 jets built since 2019, including much of the Max version
Boeing Co. is pausing deliveries of some 737 Max models after learning of a manufacturing issue that doesn’t affect the safety of planes in the air, the company said Thursday.
