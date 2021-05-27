Boeing to pay FAA penalties related to 737 jet production problems
A $17 million settlement comes as the FAA has increased scrutiny of the aircraft maker’s manufacturing
Boeing Co. has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said.
The settlement, which involves production problems that took place from 2015 to 2019 with the narrow-body passenger jet, comes as the agency has increased its scrutiny of Boeing’s production and quality controls of other aircraft such as the wide-body Dreamliner, often used on international routes.
