Boeing trims India forecast to 2,210 new jets over next 20 years
Boeing Co. trimmed its outlook for India’s commercial aviation market despite a rebound in traffic, saying the country will need 2,210 new planes over the next two decades, down from about 2,240 forecast last year.
Boeing Co. trimmed its outlook for India’s commercial aviation market despite a rebound in traffic, saying the country will need 2,210 new planes over the next two decades, down from about 2,240 forecast last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×