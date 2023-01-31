Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:04 AM IST
The new line will open in the second half of next year, according to a note Monday to employees from Stan Deal, the CEO of Boeing's commercial-planes business
Boeing will add a fourth assembly line to produce more 737 Max aircraft, as it tries to more quickly translate a backlog of orders into cash-generating deliveries of new planes.
