Boeing’s 737 MAX Output Falls to Lowest Level in Two Years

Deliveries and production of the company’s bestselling jet slowed in September amid snafus at one of its key suppliers.

Boeing, one of America’s largest manufacturers, has a very basic problem: keeping its factories churning out enough of the jets that fill the skies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deliveries of 737 MAX jets to customers fell in September to the lowest level in more than two years. Meanwhile, production of the more than $100 million jet—which accounts for the bulk of its output—is running at about half the company’s target.

The company’s operations have been disrupted this year by a series of snafus at one of Boeing’s key suppliers. The latest problem, discovered in August, is misdrilled holes on the fuselage of its bestselling 737s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boeing executives have said that deliveries would slow but that they still expected to meet their targets for the full year. Boeing said earlier this year it was moving to complete an average of 38 new 737s a month. It made 22 in September, according to data from Aero Analysis Partners/AIR, a research firm.

The delays have disrupted key airline customers, which are trying to ramp up schedules after a rebound in travel after the pandemic. European carrier Ryanair recently cut its winter schedules citing Boeing delivery delays.

Boeing shares have slumped in recent weeks and are now back to where they started the year, compared with a roughly 13% gain for the S&P 500 index. The company reports third-quarter results on Oct. 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, Boeing said it delivered 15 new 737 jets to the world’s airlines in September, the smallest number since shipping out 11 in May of 2021.

In August, Boeing discovered the manufacturing defect in the rear of 737 fuselages supplied by Spirit AeroSystems. Fixing the issue requires inspecting and correcting misdrilled fastener holes in a key structural part. Last week, Spirit replaced its chief executive.

Boeing says there is no immediate flight safety concern tied to the Spirit defect. But rooting out and repairing the misdrilled holes is complicated and requires X-ray inspections of the planes, Boeing finance chief, Brian West, said in September at an investor conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have to make sure we do this right," he said. “We’ve got literally armies of people from Boeing and the supplier working on this issue and to drive stability in their factory."

West warned investors last month that deliveries would slow due to the defect issues. The company has projected it would hand over 400 to 450 of the narrow-body jets to customers for all of 2023, and the company stuck with that guidance. West had said the number will likely be toward the low end of that goal. It has delivered 286 of the jets through September.

