Boeing’s CEO is shrinking the jet maker to stop its crisis from spiraling
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Oct 2024, 06:14 PM IST
SummaryA strike by its machinists union could end soon, but the company remains in a perilous financial position.
The airline industry’s biggest names donned gowns and tuxedos and filed into a Manhattan ballroom Friday for a night of cocktails and fretting about the future of Boeing.
