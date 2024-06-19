Boeing’s Crewed Starliner Mission Delays Return From Space

Boeing Co. and NASA pushed back by four days the return home of two astronauts from the International Space Station, the latest disruption for a program that has been beset by delays.

The mission using Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule will now happen on June 26, instead of the previously scheduled June 22 target, NASA told a press briefing on Tuesday.

NASA will use the data from the flight and return mission to determine if Starliner is ready to regularly transport the agency’s astronauts to and from the ISS. If approved, Boeing will share that responsibility with NASA’s other commercial partner, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which since 2020 has been taking crews to the space station on its Crew Dragon.

After their stay, NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni" Williams and Barry “Butch" Wilmore will load back into Starliner for the journey home, another critical test the spacecraft needs to ace for this mission. Starliner is meant to keep the astronauts safe while plunging through Earth’s atmosphere. It will ultimately land in the southwestern US underneath parachutes.

Boeing was forced to perform two uncrewed test flights of Starliner after its first mission in 2019 failed to reach the ISS as planned.

NASA and Boeing have been using the extra time to better understand a series of glitches that Starliner has experienced since launching to space. Engineers have now detected as many as five separate helium leaks on the Starliner spacecraft.

However, NASA and Boeing believe that the leaks shouldn’t be an issue for Starliner’s return flight home. The engineering teams said they are confident that if Starliner needed to return home now for some kind of emergency, it could safely bring the crew home.

Additionally, five of Starliner’s thrusters, mini-engines the capsule uses to maneuver through space, failed. Boeing and NASA were able to bring four of the failed thrusters back on line.

Over the weekend, NASA and Boeing fired a number of the thrusters to see how they behaved and said they are comfortable with how they performed.

“It’s the question that our engineers are asking of themselves," Mark Nappi, a Boeing program manager, said during the press conference.

