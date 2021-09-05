Boeing’s delivery of new 787 Dreamliners likely delayed until at least late October

The FAA’s reaction to the Aug. 2 Boeing presentation is an example of the scrutiny that the Chicago-based aerospace giant is facing from its primary regulator following two 737 MAX crashes. The FAA kept that aircraft grounded for nearly two years after two of those jets crashed and killed 346 people in late 2018 and early 2019. U.S. lawmakers and others criticized the agency’s oversight of Boeing during that plane’s development and for failing to take drastic action to prevent the second crash. The FAA is also closely scrutinizing Boeing’s newest jet, the 777X, and detailed earlier this year how that plane wasn’t ready for key safety approvals.