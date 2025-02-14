Boeing’s push to boost 737 production starts with closing ‘shadow factory’

Boeing is also working to improve quality at its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, which made the fuselage involved in the Alaska Airlines blowout. Ortberg said Spirit’s work has improved to the point that Boeing has a pileup of pristine fuselages awaiting final assembly, a reversal from last year when a fuselage shortage was slowing Boeing’s factories. The plane maker is in the process of acquiring Spirit, which it spun off decades ago.