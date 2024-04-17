Boeing’s quality complaints mount as another whistleblower comes forward
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Apr 2024, 06:26 PM IST
SummaryA former quality manager will provide written testimony that will be part of a congressional hearing Wednesday.
Boeing’s quality issues have prompted a growing chorus of former employees to come forward with concerns about the jet maker’s manufacturing process.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less