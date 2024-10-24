Boeing’s strike is still on. Its strained balance sheet makes matters worse.
SummaryUntil recently, Boeing seemed insulated from any default risk but the continuing machinist union strike comes at a huge cost of about $1 billion in cash a month, and markets are worried.
Boeing’s new chief executive Kelly Ortberg has many active fronts in his battle to “reset" the company, including addressing labor strikes, re-establishing a culture of accountability, fixing ongoing problems at the defense division and figuring out how to build innovative plane models again.