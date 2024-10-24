Boeing’s strike is still on. Its strained balance sheet makes matters worse.

Investors don’t have the stomach for much more leverage, however. Debt was $57.7 billion at the end of September. After accounting for the $10 billion cash buffer, net debt amounts to more than three times the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, that Boeing would be expected to generate in five years’ time if it overcame the current problems and fully ramped up production of 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner jets. That is heavy baggage to carry, and is generally a threshold for large companies beyond which markets start to get worried. By comparison, Airbus’s ratio was negative as of June.