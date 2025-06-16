Boeing’s top official Stephanie Pope visits Air India HQ to discuss plane crash

New Delhi:The head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stephanie Pope, met the chairman of Air India on Monday in India, two sources said, as the companies seek to find the cause of last week's fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Pope met Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran at the airline's headquarters in Gurugram, near New Delhi airport, and was accompanied by Boeing's India President Salil Gupte, one of the sources said.

Details of the discussions were not immediately clear. They came four days after a London-bound Air India plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad seconds after take-off, killing all but one of the 242 people on board.

Pope oversees design, production and delivery of advanced jetliners to Boeing customers around the world, according to the U.S. plane maker's website.

The Dreamliner was fitted with GE engines and GE Aerospace's CEO for Commercial Engines and Services, Russell Stokes, and its South Asia chief, Vikram Rai, also met Chandrasekaran on Monday, one of the sources said.

Boeing, in a statement to Reuters, declined to comment on Pope's visit and meeting with Air India but said it is "focused on supporting the investigation" and its customer.

GE and Air India did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The sources declined to be named as the meetings were private.

The crash, the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade, is the latest test for Boeing's new leadership that has been working to reform the company's public image and regain trust following a series of safety and production crises.

Air India, which has 33 Dreamliners in its fleet, is one of Boeing's biggest customers with more than 200 new planes on order including 20 787s.

Air India chairman says crash should drive effort to build safer airline Air India's Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Monday told staff that last week's plane crash that killed at least 271 people should be a catalyst to build a safer airline, urging employees to stay resolute amid any criticism.

In a town hall held at the headquarters of the Tata Group-owned airline near New Delhi and attended by 700 staff, Chandrasekaran said the crash was the "most heartbreaking" crisis of his career, a spokesperson told Reuters.

"I've seen a reasonable number of crises in my career, but this is the most heartbreaking one," he said, according to a Tata Group spokesperson.

"We need to use this incident as an act of force to build a safer airline," Chandrasekaran told the meeting.

