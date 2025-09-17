BofA Raises Minimum Wage to $25 an Hour, Reaching Its Goal

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. will increase its minimum wage to $25 an hour next month, the final step in a long-term goal the company set several years ago.

The move bumps pay up from $24, a level put in place last October, the company said Tuesday. It translates to a full-time annualized salary of more than $50,000 and applies to all full-time and part-time hourly positions in the US. The change continues a series of hikes lifting the firm’s base pay from $15 in 2017.

“What that gives a teammate is a chance to join our company, spend their whole career here and support their families,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a Bloomberg Television interview Wednesday. “That stability and that career mindset allows them to do a much better job for our clients.”

Moynihan also said that employee turnover and customer attrition have decreased since the initiative to raise the minimum wage was implemented.

As Bank of America continues to implement artificial intelligence and other technologies across its operations, the number of employees in some departments have shrunk, Moynihan said. But the bank hopes to invest in paying employees more and training them for roles where machines can’t do the work.

“The key to that is really redeploying people and re-skilling them,” he said. “We have to be more mindful about training them along multiple dimensions than we might have been two or three years ago.”

The new minimum starting salaries allows employees “to build a long-term career at Bank of America,” Sheri Bronstein, chief people officer at the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender, said in a statement. “Competitive compensation is one of the many ways we are helping to drive American economic growth and opportunity.”

With the increase, Bank of America’s minimum hourly wage will have climbed by almost $14, or more than 121%, since 2010, according to the firm.

Bank of America pays the highest minimum wage in finance and ranks third among US companies overall, according to JUST Capital, which tracks corporate benefits. CoStar Group Inc. pays $28.85 an hour while Union Pacific Corp. pays $25.15, according to the researchers.

Also on Wednesday, Bank of America said it would increase its military hiring, committing to add 10,000 more employees with military backgrounds over the next five years. The company also said it plans to add 8,000 hires from community colleges over the next five years and create 700 new financial-center jobs in various markets across the U.S.

