MUMBAI : Bank of India on Thursday filed an insolvency petition against Future Retail Ltd, marking an inglorious turn for the supermarket operator, which kicked off India’s retail revolution with a chain of Big Bazaar department stores two decades ago.

The Kishore Biyani-led company said the bank, which leads a consortium of Future’s lenders, filed its application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, citing a payment default under the terms of the Framework Agreement between them. Future Group owes its lenders more than ₹27,000 crore.

Insolvency proceedings will, in all likelihood, halt Future’s ₹24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd agreed in August 2020.

The deal is contested by e-commerce giant Amazon which claims its ₹1,400 crore investment in Future Coupons, one of the shareholders of Future Retail, allows it to block the sale.

Currently, the sale is being contested at various forums, including Supreme Court, Delhi high court, National Company Law Tribunal, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

“The initiation of proceedings is at an initial stage, and the application is yet to be admitted by the NCLT," said Ashish K. Singh, managing partner of law firm Capstone Legal.

“The timing of this application is particularly important because the substantive aspects of the validity of the deal between Amazon and Future are still pending before the Supreme Court. The outcome of the Supreme Court decision will have a direct bearing on the application before NCLT," he added.

Earlier, Future Retail’s directors said the company needs ₹12,027 crore to repay the debt by March, the deadline for which has lapsed. The company has already missed the first deadline to repay ₹3,494 crore to BoI, after which the bank moved NCLT.

Thursday’s insolvency filing comes after Reliance Industries began taking over the premises of 200 Big Bazaar stores citing non-payment of lease dues.

The stores are now being re-branded as Reliance stores. Amazon has, however, moved the Supreme Court to prevent further alienation and transfer of the Future Group’s assets.

On 15 March, lenders advertised that Future’s assets are subject to the charge of the lenders, and the charge can be pursued and enforced against anyone dealing in them.

Banks initially considered enforcing their interest through the Debt Recovery Tribunal; however, according to a public sector banker, they chose the insolvency route since they felt the process at the National Company Law Tribunal was more transparent than the one at DRT. “We want to follow the due process and do it in a transparent manner, considering there’s already so much litigation around it."

Last year, FRL entered into a one-time loan restructuring scheme for covid-hit companies with a consortium of banks and was under obligation to raise ₹3,900 crore before 31 March 2022 by way of equity contribution. This did not happen. Future Enterprises Ltd said in late March that it had missed making two separate payments of ₹94 crore and ₹19 crore as per the one-time restructuring terms. Earlier, the company had missed a 31 December 2021 deadline to repay ₹3,494.56 crore.

On 2 April, Future Retail said it missed the due date for repayment of ₹5,322.32 crore to lenders on account of the ongoing litigations with Amazon and other related issues. On Thursday, Future Enterprises said it has defaulted on an interest payment of ₹1.22 crore to holders of its non-convertible debentures.

Meanwhile, NCLT’s Mumbai bench passed an order allowing Future Group to convene a meeting of its shareholder and creditors on 20 April to seek their approval for its proposed ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries.