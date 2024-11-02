Bolivian Military Base Overrun by Supporters of Ex-President

Supporters of former President Evo Morales stormed a Bolivian military base and took soldiers hostage on Friday as the nation descends further into chaos.

Bloomberg
Published2 Nov 2024, 12:31 AM IST
Bolivian Military Base Overrun by Supporters of Ex-President
Bolivian Military Base Overrun by Supporters of Ex-President

(Bloomberg) -- Supporters of former President Evo Morales stormed a Bolivian military base and took soldiers hostage on Friday as the nation descends further into chaos. 

Armed forces chiefs said in a statement that an “irregular armed group” attacked the base near Cochabamba in the nation’s tropical lowlands, also seizing weapons and ammunition. 

The protesters are calling for an end to criminal prosecutions against Morales, and demand that he be allowed to run for the presidency in the 2025 election. The ruling socialist party split into rival factions when Morales fell out with President Luis Arce, his former protege, over his handling of the economy. 

Local media showed protesters armed with sticks in the military base Cacique Juan Maraza in the town of Villa Tunari. The Armed Forces called on the protesters to leave the barracks immediately.

The nation of 12 million has seen growing social unrest since the central bank almost ran out of foreign currency reserves last year, leaving importers struggling to get hold of dollars. That’s led to shortages of basic goods and accelerating inflation. 

Prosecutors are accusing Morales of statutory rape over an alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Morales says the charge is politically motivated, and swathes of Bolivia have been paralyzed over the last three weeks as his supporters set up road blocks in protest, which is aggravating the economic crisis. 

Early on Friday, security forces clashed with protesters in Parotani town as troops tried to remove blockades on a key highway that connects Cochabamba with the capital La Paz.

The Arce government accused Morales of shooting at police after refusing to stop at a checkpoint, while the former president himself described the confused events last Sunday as an attempt to assassinate him.  

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 12:31 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBolivian Military Base Overrun by Supporters of Ex-President

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.