'Force IX to open over 200 stores in India'
The brand is set to open nine more stores this year and aims to have over 200 across India in the next few years.
Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who recently partnered with Mandhana Industries to launch an apparel brand Force IX, said that he wants to invest only in businesses where he sees a brand connect.
“My personal belief is that it doesn’t make sense to invest in a start-up or any business for that matter where I don’t have a personal connect. I wouldn’t want to invest in a business just to be a shareholder and not be a part of it," Kumar said in an interview.
On 26 January, Kumar announced the launch of his apparel label, Force IX, and a select athleisure line was made available on the e-commerce platform Myntra. On Wednesday, Force IX opened its first exclusive store in Khar in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Kumar said the plan is to open nine exclusive stores by the end of 2023, and to increase the footprint to over 200 stores in the country over the next few years.
“This Khar store will be the flagship one, and we should open nine Force IX stores by the end of this year. Of course, the plan is to open 200-250 stores, along with the merchandise being available across other stores like Shoppers Stop etc," he said. While Kumar declined to comment on the quantum of investment, he said that he has invested his money, time, knowledge and energies to bring alive Force IX, which is very close to his heart, and it is not just a “business thing" for him.